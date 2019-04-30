Maroon’s late goal lifts Blues to series lead over Stars

Patrick Maroon scored the decisive goal with 98 seconds remaining to lift the Blues to a 4-3 win over the Stars in Game Three of their playoff series. St. Louis has a 2-to-1 lead in the best-of-seven set. Jaden Schwartz, Tyler Bozak and Alex Pietrangelo also lit the lamp for the Blues. Alexander Radulov scored on a power play and Andrew Cogliano shorthanded for Dallas. Tyler Seguin’s goal with just more than four minutes to play tied the score at three. The two teams combined to score four goals in less than six minutes in the third period.

Blues winger Patrick Maroon says even although they gave up the lead three times, they kept battling.

Maroon’s second goal of the playoffs ended a fury of four goals combined by the two teams in just under 5 1/2 minutes.

Game Four is Wednesday night in Dallas.