Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Jennies Bowling finishes the 11th in the country

Jennies Bowling finishes the 11th in the country

By

Last week the National TenPin Coaches Association (NTCA) came out with their final Women’s Bowling rankings for the 2018-19 season.  Central Missouri moved up one place in the national poll to No. 11. They also came in third in the Division II/III poll. The Jennies finished in second-place at the MIAA Tournament. They had an overall record of 86-48.

UCM had four named to the All-MIAA in Katey Furze, Paytynn Kuhns, Tatum Ruffalo and Stephanie Richards. Furze was also an NTCA All-American.

National Champions Stephen F. Austin were voted number one with runner-up Vanderbilt at number two. McKendree, Nebraska and Sam Houston State make up the top five. McKendree and Wisconsin-Whitewater were the two ahead of the Jennies in the Division II/III poll.