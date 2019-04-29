St. Louis County panel picks former Missouri official as new leader

The St. Louis County Council voted 5-1 Monday evening in favor of appointing chairman Sam Page as the county executive. Page, a Democrat, replaces Steve Stenger, who resigned after a federal grand jury indictment for allegedly providing political favors in exchange for campaign donations.

The council is required to fill the county’s top position with a member of the same party vacating the spot. Page has been sworn in and his term runs through the November 2020 election.

Page was the 2008 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor against Republican incumbent Peter Kinder. He’s a former State Representative from Creve Coeur.

