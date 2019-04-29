Royals fall behind early and can’t recover in series finale loss

Albert Pujols doubled home two runs in the first inning to move past Barry Bonds on the all-time RBI list in the Angels’ 7-3 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Pujols, who went to high school and junior college in the Kansas City area, has 1,997 RBI, one more than Bonds and third on the career list.

Matt Harvey allowed one run and two hits over seven innings to pick up the victory.

Justin Bour added a three-run homer in the ninth. Homer Bailey took the loss, yielding four runs in six innings.

Kelvin Gutierrez had two of the six KC hits and scored a run.

The Royals dropped to an AL-worst 9-and-19.