Parson considers ‘pretty aggressive’ steps to address Missouri flooding

Governor Mike Parson says he’s considering some “pretty aggressive” steps to help with Missouri flood recovery and hopes to have more details this week. Northwest and southeast Missouri have been especially trying to get back to normal after major flooding in March.

Parson tells Brownfield Ag News plans could include partial levy breaches to get water off of flooded land.

“I think that’s exactly what we’re looking at,” he says. “We’re trying to put everything we can on the table short term to make sure – one – our farmers can get back to what they need to do and then how do we fix the damage we currently have,” says Parson, a Republican. “I think we’re going to look at what options we have at the state to help with this situation that maybe have not been used before. I think we’re going to take a look at an overall plan – how we might be able to gauge some of the forces we have in the state to assist with some of the recovery efforts up there.”

Last week, the Missouri Senate passed a state budget that includes $8 million in flood recovery funding. Budget negotiations will get underway soon between members of a House and Senate conference committee.

Meanwhile, Parson says major accomplishments have been made in the latest meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about Missouri River flood prevention measures. Parson, the governors of Iowa and Nebraska – along with the Lieutenant Governor of Kansas – met again on Friday in Iowa with Corps officials, who agreed to come up with short, medium and long term plans.

“That we really focus on the management of the river. So, I think that was one of the major accomplishments we had,” says Parson, a Republican.

He says the Corps has agreed to keep the states at the table. Parson says the states together made a much stronger voice about concerns for the people back home.

“The Brigadier General understood that message very well, a matter of fact even made the point that ‘hey, I hear you loud and clear,’” he says.

Parson goes on to say everything is on the table.

Julie Harker of Brownfield Ag News contributed to this story

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet