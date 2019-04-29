Former Mississippi County Sheriff sentenced to prison

Former Mississippi County Sheriff Corey Hutcheson has been sentenced to six months in prison and four months of house arrest for fraud and identity theft. Hutcheson resigned as sheriff on November 20, 2018.

According to the U.S. District Court in St. Louis, Hutcheson illegally monitored the location of other law enforcement officers and civilians without a warrant by entering mobile telephone numbers into a law enforcement database.

Investigators say that for a three year period, including after being elected Sheriff of Mississippi County, Hutcheson uploaded false and fraudulent documents to a law enforcement database to obtain the location of over 200 mobile phone users. Hutcheson submitted thousands of requests and obtained the location data of hundreds of individual phone subscribers without valid legal authorization, and without the consent or knowledge of the targeted individual.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.