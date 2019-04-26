The Ozarks are the perfect backdrop for golf’s legends this weekend (PODCAST)

I spent Thursday in the Branson area taking in some golf. On this podcast (scroll to the bottom) I have some takes from Scott McCarron. He shares some interesting stories about his career and how he and his wife tied the knot at Top of the Rock. Plus I catch up with Kirk Elmquist the tournament director. Enjoy my podcast as I share my experiences.

The Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf format is still a 54-hole event. For the first two rounds of the event, the field is split each day, with 18 teams playing at the Top of the Rock par-3 course and 18 teams playing at Ozarks National Golf Course. The teams playing at Top of the Rock will play modified alternate shot for the first nine and best ball (foursomes) for the second nine. At Ozarks National, the teams will play best ball. Each day, the teams will switch which course they’re playing.

For the third and final round, all 36 teams will play at Top of the Rock in an 18-hole best ball finale. The team with the lowest combined score over 54 holes will win the tournament, which is considered the event that gave birth to what is now the PGA Tour Champions.

The players on the winning team will split the first-place prize money, which will be added to their tally in the Charles Schwab Cup points race that is based on dollars earned through the season.

In addition to the Legends of Golf team event, there will be team events on Saturday and Saturday featuring legends of the game like Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player teaming up with celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Mark Wahlberg. Those are separate from the PGA Tour Champions event.