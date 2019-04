Former Missouri and Lee’s Summit High quarterback Drew Lock is still playing the wait-and-see game after going undrafted in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday.

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray went first overall to the Cardinals and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins went number 15 to the Redskins, but the surprise was Duke’s Daniel Jones going sixth the Giants.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound signal caller is the third-ranked quarterback in the draft class.