Highlights of $30 billion state budget passed by Missouri Senate

The Missouri Senate passed this week a proposed $30 billion state budget for the 2020 fiscal year beginning in July. The highlights of the fiscal plan include:

*A 3% pay increase for all state workers. Corrections workers would get another 1% pay boost for every two years of service, not to exceed 20 years.

*$8 million in state aid for rebuilding efforts caused by recent flooding

*$5 million to expand broadband internet access

*$3.5 billion for the formula used to fund Missouri’s K through 12 public schools – a $62 million increase over the current year.

*A K-12 school transportation budget of $112 million – an increase of $10 million more than the current year.

*$79 million for Access Missouri, $43.5 million for A+ and $10 million for the Fast Track Workforce scholarship programs.

Core funding for Missouri’s colleges and universities include:

$417 million for the University of Missouri System

$84.3 million for Missouri State University

$54.5 million for the University of Central Missouri

$45 million for Southeast Missouri State University

$40.8 million for Truman State University

$30.3 million for Northwest Missouri State University

$23.3 million for Missouri Southern State University

$21.4 million for Missouri Western

$20.6 million for Lincoln University

$9.6 million for Harris-Stowe State University

$5.5 million for State Technical College of Missouri

Budget negotiations will begin soon between members of a House and Senate conference committee.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet