BillPollockShow–The audio is disturbing. What the Chiefs next step needs to be with Hill (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Kansas City Chiefs barred wide receiver Tyreek Hill indefinitely from all team activities until they learn more about the audio that was released by a local television station. The audio which was sent to KCTV5 is allegedly a conversation between Hill and his fiance Crystal Espinal regarding the investigation into their three-year-old son’s abuse.

Johnson County District Attorney Stephen M. Howe said charges would not be filed after police were called to Hill’s home twice last month and investigators determined the child had been injured. Howe said he believed a crime had occurred, but the evidence didn’t clearly establish who committed it.