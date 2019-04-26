Chiefs “deeply disturbed and concerned” by Hill audio

The Chiefs have suspended receiver Tyreek Hill. The move comes hours after audio of a conversation was secured and played by a Kansas City television station, in which Crystal Espinal, Hill’s fiance, tells the receiver his three-year-old said “Daddy did it,” in response his arm injury.

“We were deeply disturbed by what we heard,” general manager Brett Veach said after the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft. “We were deeply concerned. Now obviously we have great concern for Crystal. We are greatly concerned for Tyreek. But our main focus, our main concern, is with the young child.”

Listen to Brett Veach’s full comments:

Espinal can be heard pleading with Hill that the child is terrified of him, to which he responds, “You need to be terrified of me, too.”

Johnson County District Attorney Stephen M. Howe said charges would not be filed after police were called to Hill’s home twice last month and investigators determined the child had been injured. Howe said he believed a crime had occurred, but the evidence didn’t clearly establish who committed it.