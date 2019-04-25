Royals snap five game losing skid

Adalberto Mondesi smacked a three-run homer and knocked in four as the Royals routed the Rays 10-2 to avoid a three-game sweep in St. Pete.

Whit Merrifield added a solo shot and scored three runs for KC, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Jakob Junis tossed five innings of one-run ball for the win.

Joey Wendle and Yandy Diaz drove in runs for the Rays, who finished just 4-and-5 on their homestand. Wendle, however, left in the sixth inning with a fractured right wrist after being hit by a pitch.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell didn’t make it out of the fourth inning and fell to 2-2 with the loss.