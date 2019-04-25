No charges to be filed against Chiefs Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is not going to face criminal charges in a domestic incident involving his three-year-old son.

A prosecutor in Kansas has declined to charge Hill or his fiance, saying Wednesday that they believe a crime occurred but the evidence in the case does not conclusively establish who committed it.

Police were called to the home of Hill and fiance Crystal Espinal twice last month, and investigators determined the child had been injured.

The child has since been placed in protective care.

Hill could still face discipline from the NFL. The 25-year-old has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons. The Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round in 2016.