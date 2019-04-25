Missouri House committee to issue final report about Revenue Department (AUDIO)

The chairman of a bipartisan Missouri House oversight committee in Jefferson City says they’re working to draft a final report about the state Department of Revenue (DOR).

House Special Committee on Government Oversight Chairman Robert Ross, R-Yukon, tells Missourinet the committee has identified a lot of issues at DOR.

“We’re also working our way through some of the different tax issues that came up, and some of those different things, many of those things, are now getting to a point where they’re sorting their self out,” Ross says.

Ross says the committee will continue its function in looking into agencies and issues as required and as needed. However, no additional hearings are planned regarding DOR, at this time.

“We will be prepared to meet if and when the need arises, but at this time, we’re working towards closing that chapter and drafting a final report,” says Ross.

There’s no time frame on when the report will be issued.

Former Revenue Director Joel Walters resigned in March, after being criticized by lawmakers in both parties about a tax withholding issue. Walters testified that the department had not done a good job of communicating with taxpayers about the withholding issue.

The oversight committee held at least five hearings in 2019 relating to DOR.

The committee met briefly Wednesday to hear testimony about an unrelated issue from Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia. Rowden’s bill authorizes the statutorily-required independent audit of the State Auditor.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and State Rep. Robert Ross, R-Yukon, which was recorded at the Statehouse in Jefferson City on April 24, 2019:

