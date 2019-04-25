Cardinals finish off sweep of Brewers

Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer to back six solid innings from Adam Wainwright as the Cardinals beat the Brewers 5-2 in St. Louis.

Wainwright gave up one run on four hits as he evened his record at 2-2.

Jordan Hicks recorded the final out for his seventh save.

Yadier Molina added a solo homer for the Redbirds, who swept the three-game series and have won five straight overall.

Eric Thames went deep and scored both runs for the Crew, who have dropped four in-a-row and seven of their last eight. Jhoulys Chacin allowed four runs in as many innings to suffer the loss.