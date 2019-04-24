Mizzou baseball sweeps season series against MSU. Even all-time series up at 29-29

Mizzou Baseball (27-15-1) came up with a 6-2 victory over Missouri State to clinch a two-game series sweep over the Bears for the second season in a row. Overall, the Tigers and Bears are tied all-time in head-to-head matchups.

Mizzou’s pitching tossed eight consecutive scoreless innings to open the ballgame. Senior RHP Jordan Gubelman and freshman RHP Tommy Springer led the way with 3.0 shutout frames apiece. Offensively, junior OF Kameron Misner launched his 10th home run of the season.

The Bears broke up the shutout in the ninth, using a leadoff walk to Ben Whetstone and back-to-back hits from Logan Geha and Dakota Kotowski to put its first run on the board. Brooks Zimmerman’s double-play grounder to second brought in a second run