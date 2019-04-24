Gov. Parson makes official federal disaster request, congressional delegation urges prompt action

Governor Mike Parson wants President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri for federal assistance for 13 counties after historic flood levels caused an estimated $25 million in damage to infrastructure and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance.

Some areas cannot be assessed until flood waters recede, so the governor says he expects the request to be expanded to include additional counties.

Parson is requesting Public Assistance for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Holt, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Platte, Ray, and Ste. Genevieve. If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure.

Parson is also requesting federal individual assistance for five Missouri counties for temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings and vehicles and other qualifying flood-related expenses. Those counties are Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, and Platte.

The governor is also requesting that the U.S. Small Business Administration assist businesses, homeowners, and renters in these counties with low-interest loans. Those affected by the flooding are encouraged to continue documenting and photographing the damage and keeping all receipts.

The governor says he is “confident federal assistance will be forthcoming,” but the state’s bipartisan congressional delegation sent a joint letter to President Trump asking for his prompt action in granting federal aid.

“The severity and magnitude of the flooding has [sic] caused several communities to be evacuated and has resulted in the destruction of homes, farms, and businesses,” the delegation wrote. “We respectfully request your prompt action to ensure that these communities receive the immediate support needed to respond to the disaster. Along with our fellow Missourians, we appreciate your attention to this request and stand ready to assist in any way possible.”