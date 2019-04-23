USA gymnastic Olympic trials landing in St. Louis

The 2020 U.S. Olympics gymnastics trials for both men and women will be held in St. Louis next June at Enterprise Center. The competition will select America’s team for the Tokyo Olympics. St. Louis held the men’s trials in 2016 at Chaifetz Arena at St. Louis University. Chaifetz was also the site for the 2018 NCAA women’s championships and the 2000 and 2012 U.S. championships.

“We love their bid, and enjoy working with them,” said Li Li Leung, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics at a press conference on Tuesday. “We have a longstanding relationship, we were there in 2016 for the men’s trials and USA championships in 2012, 2016, including that, add on the renovated Enterprise Center, and it was the best bid.”

The 2020 Summer Olympics will run from July 24 to Aug. 9 in Tokyo.