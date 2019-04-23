Mahomes, Northwest’s McCollum to be honored by KC Sports Commission

The Kansas City Sports Commission is excited to celebrate several honorees for their commitment and achievements in sports on Thursday, June 13 during the 46th hosting of the Kansas City Sports Awards Banquet.

The honorees include a league MVP, a pair of homegrown volleyball powerhouses, a championship touting GM, a coach boasting an undefeated season and a highly decorated athlete turned coach and motivational speaker. The event will also feature special appearances by Les Miles (Head Coach, Kansas Jayhawks Football) and Chris Klieman (Head Coach, Kansas State Wildcats Football).

Kansas City Marriott Downtown Sportsman of the Year

Patrick Mahomes

Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

2018 NFL MVP

Spire Sportswomen of the Year

Jenna Gray and Audriana Fitzmorris

Stanford University Women’s Volleyball

Two-time NCAA DI National Champions

Burns & McDonnell Coach of the Year

Ben McCollum

Northwest Missouri State Men’s Basketball

2019 NCAA DII Undefeated National Champions

Children’s Mercy Community Champion

Paige Parker

Assistant Softball Coach, William Jewell College

Women’s Coaching Advocate

The 2019 Awards Banquet will take place on Thursday, June 13 at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown-Muehlebach Tower. A reception will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and the program starting at 7 p.m. To purchase a table sponsorship, contact Dave Borchardt at 816.389.4191 or visit sportkc.org.

About The Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation

The mission of the Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation is to drive Kansas City’s overall sports strategy, to enrich the quality of life, create economic impact and raise visibility for our region. As a privately-funded nonprofit, we are entirely dependent on your support.