House advances proposed ballot measure intended to undo parts of Clean Missouri amendment

State Representatives have given initial approval to a proposed measure that would ask voters whether to do away with parts of the voter-approved Clean Missouri amendment passed last November. The resolution aims to undo the portion letting the state auditor examine a nonpartisan demographer and requiring the demographer to draw legislative districts.

Rep. Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, says his legislation is more comprehensive in addressing changes to ethics laws than Amendment One. The measure would ban all lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

“We’re trying to get rid of any sort of allegation of influence through gift peddling,” Plocher says. “Why would Amendment One allow a $5 gift? Where’s the sincerity there? Do you really need that $5 coffee? Buy your own coffee.”

Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, says the legislature should not undue the will of the voters.

“The only people I’ve heard from that opposed it and that want us to go ahead and undue it, seem to be politicians,” he says. “I’m pretty sure the point of Clean Missouri was to say we need to clean up our politicians.”

Kansas City Democrat Jon Carpenter calls out Plocher.

“Dozens and dozens of lines of our state Constitution that were enacted just months ago by an overwhelming majority in this state are being deleted by the gentleman’s proposal,” he says.

Plocher says several lines have been drawn out.

“I contend is for the betterment. We are not unilaterally though overturning the will of the voter here,” he says.

Plocher’s legislation requires one more favorable vote to head to the Missouri Senate for consideration.

