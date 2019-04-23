Bill Pollock Show–Where will Drew Lock land in the NFL Draft? (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The 2019 NFL Draft begins on Thursday with the first round in Nashville. The draft will last three days, with rounds two and three coming Friday and rounds four-through-seven on Saturday. Where will Mizzou’s Drew Lock get picked? I’ll run through some of the mock drafts.

Before that, Fowler steps up in Cards big win. Offense not the issue in Kansas City and the Blues reach for the Stars