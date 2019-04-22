This year’s national spelling bee to include more Missouri students than in 2018

Seventeen Missouri students will spell all sorts of complicated words during next month’s 92nd annual Scripps National Spelling Bee. Last year, Missouri had 15 spellers compete in the contest.

The competition is May 26 through the 31 in National Harbor, Maryland. It will include 565 spellers from all over the country.

This year’s kids are from all over the state, ages 11 to 14. One of the contestants, Alice Liu of St. Louis, will make her third consecutive appearance in the bee.

Meet Missouri’s spelling whiz kids

*Meghana Nakkanti of Rolla. She attends Nixa Junior High School.

*Rouida Siddiqui of Kansas City. She attends Lakeview Middle School.

*Natalie Burnett of St. Joseph. She attends Cathedral of St. Joseph School.

*Alice Liu of St. Louis. She attends Crestview Middle School.

*Hawa-Larai Harruna of Town and Country. She attends Mason Ridge Elementary School.

*Dhruva Lahoti of Creve Coeur. He attends Andrews Academy.

*Colette Giezentanner of St. Louis. She attends Robert H. Sperreng Middle School.

*Sophia Saleeby of St. Louis. She attends Ladue Middle School.

*Ryan Smith of St. Louis. He attends Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School.

*Joshua Roodhouse Hale of St. Peters. He attends DuBray Middle School.

*Ethan George of Ballwin. He attends Woerther Elementary School.

*Alecia McCulley of Florissant. She attends All Saints Academy – St. Norbert.

*Miles Sellami of Peculiar. He attends Raymore-Peculiar East Middle School.

*Neha Kodali of Columbia. She attends Columbia Independent School.

*Jethro Adriel Solidum of Nevada. He attends Truman Elementary School.

*Brayden Armes of Poplar Bluff. He attends St. Joseph Catholic School.

*Harini Gottumukkala of St. Peters. Fort Zumwalt South Middle School.

Copyright © 2019 · Missourinet