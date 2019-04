Paul Goldschmidt picked up a pair of hits and drove in two as the Cardinals topped the Mets 6-4 at Busch Stadium.

Marcell Ozuna, Yadier Molina, Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong also had RBIs for St. Louis, which took two of three in the series.

Dakota Hudson picked up the win after allowing three runs in five innings.

The Cards open a three-game home set with the Brewers tonight with Jack Flaherty opposing Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser.