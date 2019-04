Jaden Schwartz recorded a hat trick to lead the Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Jets in Missouri.

Jordan Binnington stopped 18 shots to help St. Louis advance to round two of the playoffs.

The Blues will next face the winner of the Dallas-Nashville series, which the Stars lead 3-2.

Bryan Little and Dustin Byfuglien [[ BUHF-lihn ]] scored for Winnipeg, which tried to rally after falling behind 3-0 early in the third period.

Connor Hellebuyck finished with 33 saves for the Jets.