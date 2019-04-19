Fred’s to close two Missouri store locations

A well-known discount chain will be closing two southeast Missouri stores by the end of May.

Memphis-based Fred’s Inc. has announced it will close 159 “underperforming and unprofitable” stores across ten southeastern states by May.

Fred’s will be closing stores in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff.

The company says the decision to close stores followed a comprehensive evaluation of the company’s store portfolio.

This is the second store to close in Poplar Bluff in about a year. Poplar Bluff’s Kmart closed in early 2018.

Company spokeswoman Jen Ehlers has not returned several calls from Missourinet, seeking additional information about the Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff closings.

Fred’s was founded in 1947 in Mississippi. A company news release says Fred’s mission “is to make it easy and exciting to save money.”

