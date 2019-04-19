Blues score three unanswered in third period to rally past Jets

Jaden Schwartz scored the go-ahead goal with 15 seconds left in regulation as the Blues beat the Jets 3-2 in Game Five in Winnipeg.

The Blues scored three uJaden Schwartz (photo/NHL.com)

nanswered goals in the final period to pull away.

St. Louis now leads the best of seven series three games to two.

Ryan O’Reilly scored with the man-advantage to stoke the St. Louis comeback, and Brayden Schenn’s game-tying tap in was given a long look by the league offices in Toronto after players crashed into Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck and the net went off its moorings.

Adam Lowry scored just 12 seconds into the game and Kevin Hayes extended the Jets’ early lead to 2-0 off a Dustin Byfuglien assist.