Missouri House gives final approval to Grain Belt-related legislation

Legislation that is aimed at preventing the Grain Belt Express project from using eminent domain in northern Missouri was given final approval by the Missouri House in Jefferson City on Thursday.

The bipartisan final vote was 115-35, and it sends the bill to the Missouri Senate.

The legislation from State Rep. Jim Hansen, R-Frankford, says no private entity has the power of eminent domain for the purposes of building above-ground merchant lines.

Hansen’s bill has moved quickly through the House, after being introduced on February 26 in response to the Grain Belt Express Clean Line project in northern Missouri.

The House gave initial approval to the project on Tuesday.

The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) announced in March that it has approved Grain Belt’s request to construct, own, operate and manage a high-voltage transmission line through eight northern Missouri counties.

The counties are Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Monroe and Ralls.

