WATCH: Royals take exception to Sox bat flip

Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller was ejected after intentionally throwing at a Sox hitter in retaliation for a bat flip.

In the bottom of the fourth, Sox hitter Tim Anderson hit a towering home run to left field to give Chicago a 4-3 lead. Before rounding the bases, Anderson threw his bat towards his dugout and let out a yell before. The next time he came to plate, Keller sent a message by drilling Anderson in the back.

Benches cleared and at one point the managers were engaged with Ned Yost holding back Sox manager Rick Renteria. Keller and Anderson were ejected.

Watch the benches clear.