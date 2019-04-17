Missourinet

Trips to New England, Chicago in December highlight Chiefs 2019 schedule

2019 Chiefs schedule

DATE OPPONENT TIME NETWORK
Sunday, Sept. 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CBS
Sunday, Sept. 15 at Oakland Raiders 3:05 p.m. CBS
Sunday, Sept. 22 Baltimore Ravens Noon CBS
Sunday, Sept. 29 at Detroit Lions Noon FOX
Sunday, Oct. 6 Indianapolis Colts* 7:20 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Oct. 13 Houston Texans* Noon CBS
Thursday, Oct. 17 at Denver Broncos 7:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
Sunday, Oct. 27 Green Bay Packers* 7:20 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Nov. 3 Minnesota Vikings* Noon FOX
Sunday, Nov. 10 at Tennessee Titans* Noon CBS
Monday, Nov. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers (Mexico City) 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Sunday, Nov. 24 BYE WEEK
Sunday, Dec. 1 Oakland Raiders* Noon CBS
Sunday, Dec. 8 at New England Patriots* 3:25 p.m. CBS
Sunday, Dec. 15 Denver Broncos* Noon CBS
Sunday, Dec. 22 at Chicago Bears* 7:20 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Dec. 29 Los Angeles Chargers* Noon CBS