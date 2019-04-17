Trips to New England, Chicago in December highlight Chiefs 2019 schedule

2019 Chiefs schedule
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|NETWORK
|Sunday, Sept. 8
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|Noon
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 15
|at Oakland Raiders
|3:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 22
|Baltimore Ravens
|Noon
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 29
|at Detroit Lions
|Noon
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 6
|Indianapolis Colts*
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|Sunday, Oct. 13
|Houston Texans*
|Noon
|CBS
|Thursday, Oct. 17
|at Denver Broncos
|7:20 p.m.
|FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
|Sunday, Oct. 27
|Green Bay Packers*
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|Sunday, Nov. 3
|Minnesota Vikings*
|Noon
|FOX
|Sunday, Nov. 10
|at Tennessee Titans*
|Noon
|CBS
|Monday, Nov. 18
|at Los Angeles Chargers (Mexico City)
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|Sunday, Nov. 24
|BYE WEEK
|—
|—
|Sunday, Dec. 1
|Oakland Raiders*
|Noon
|CBS
|Sunday, Dec. 8
|at New England Patriots*
|3:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Sunday, Dec. 15
|Denver Broncos*
|Noon
|CBS
|Sunday, Dec. 22
|at Chicago Bears*
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|Sunday, Dec. 29
|Los Angeles Chargers*
|Noon
|CBS