Theft suspect shot by officer in eastern Missouri

A suspect is in critical but stable condition after being shot today by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy near eastern Missouri’s Festus. The suspect was shot in the shoulder after a struggle over the deputy’s weapon.

St. Louis television station KTVI reports officers responded to a burglary call this morning at an abandoned building. A man came out of the building carrying something.

When a deputy ordered the man to put the object down, the suspect lunged at the officer. When the man grabbed for the deputy’s weapon, the two began to get physical. The deputy’s gun fired at least one time.

The suspect is a 30-year-old man from nearby Crystal City.

The deputy is suffering from minor injuries.

Sheriff Dave Marshak tells Missourinet the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

