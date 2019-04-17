MLB Recaps: Royals drop another to the Chi-Sox. Yelich does it again to the Cardinals

>>White Sox Pound Four Homers, Top Royals

(Chicago, IL) — Yoán Moncada blasted a pair of homers as the White Sox defeated the Royals 5-1 in Chicago. Leury García hit a two-run blast and Yonder Alonso went 4-for-4 with a solo shot for Chicago. Reynaldo López gave up just one run and five hits over six innings as the White Son won their third straight. Jorge López struck out 10 in six innings, but allowed four runs to take the loss for Kansas City. Lucas Duda homered in the second for the lone Royals’ run. KC dropped to 3-and-11 in April.

>>Yelich Homers Again As Brewers Beat Cardinals

(Milwaukee, WI) — Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer in the fifth to lead the Brewers to a 8-4 victory over the Cardinals in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff allowed two runs over five and two-thirds innings for the win and also doubled in two runs at the plate. The Brewers led 8-0 in the fifth and held on. Jack Flaherty gave up five runs in less than three innings to take the loss for St. Louis. Marcell Ozuna clubbed a two-run homer and Yadier Molina had two hits and an RBI for the Cardinals, who have lost three-of-four.

>>Cubs shutdown Marlins Behind Quintana

(Miami, FL) — Jose Quintana and two relievers combined on a seven-hit shutout as the Cubs blanked the Marlins 4-0 in Miami. Quintana struck out seven over seven innings of six-hit ball for his second win. Javier Baez went 3-for-4 with a home run for Chicago, which won its second straight. David Bote added two hits and an RBI in the win. Pablo Lopez struck out six while allowing just two runs in five innings, but fell to 1-and-3 with the loss. Austin Dean had the only extra-base hit for Miami with a double.

>>Pirates Top Tigers With 10th-Inning Homer

(Detroit, MI) — Starling Marte tagged a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning to propel the Pirates to a 5-3 win over the Tigers in Detroit. Keone Kela gave up the tying run in the bottom of the ninth, but still got credit for the win. Nick Kingham closed it out for his first save. Jung Ho Kang also homered for the Bucs, who have won eight of their last 11 games. Shane Greene served up the homer to Marte and took the loss for the Tigers. Jeimer Candelario’s RBI double in the ninth got Detroit even. The Tigers have dropped four in-a-row.

>>Indians handle Mariners

(Seattle, WA) — Shane Bieber allowed a run and four hits in six innings to lead the Indians to a 4-2 victory over the Mariners in Seattle. Carlos Santana doubled to deep right center in the fourth to lead Cleveland’s charge to victory. The Indians improve to 3-and-6 on the road. Mike Leake gave up two runs on eight hits in six innings for Seattle in its fifth straight loss. Jay Bruce hit his eighth homer to right-center field in the eighth for the Mariners who became just the 10th team since 1908 with a 20-game home run streak.