Missouri State pitchers plunk Mizzou batters six times in Tigers blowout win

Mizzou baseball used a pair of five-run rallies to blow out Missouri State Tuesday evening, in a 14-6 victory over the Bears at Hammons Field in Springfield. The Tigers close the gap in the all-time series to 29-28 between the two teams.

Mark Vierling tripled home three runs as part of the Tigers (26-12-1) five-run third inning, then drove in another in Mizzou’s five-run fifth that turned a three-run cushion into a 10-2 bulge. The MU second baseman finished his night 3-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Tigers’ 11-hit attack.

Mizzou took advantage 17 free bases (11 walks, 6 hit batsmen) handed out by Missouri State pitching.