Governor announces new effort to train 500 Missouri manufacturing technicians

To leverage the need for workforce development and cultivate talent in Missouri’s existing workforce, Governor Mike Parson announced today an initiative to train 500 people across the state as manufacturing technicians. Parson announced the plans at Ozarks Technical College during its Advanced Manufacturing Job Fair in Springfield.

He said about 25% of all Missouri jobs are centered around manufacturing.

“I want the people of Missouri to stay in Missouri,” said Parson. “I don’t want these young men and women going somewhere else to look for jobs. I want them to stay here.”

Under the initiative, participants will be able to earn a Certified Production Technician (CPT) certificate. Parson said the certifications will be added at all public two-year institutions that already have manufacturing facilities.

“When you look at the infrastructure of the state of Missouri – where we’re going to be competitive – we’re in the middle of the United States of America,” said Parson. “The crossroads of this country goes through Missouri.”

Ozarks Technical College will be among the two-year public schools that will add the certification to their list of educational opportunities for students.

By Bailey Strohl of Missourinet affiliate KSGF in Springfield