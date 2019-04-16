BillPollockShow – Could 2019 be a breakout season for #Mizzou WR Banister? (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Barrett Banister ended his 2018 season with a career-high three catches for 37 yards in the Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State, finishing with eight total catches for 88 yards in 11 games. He hauled in a 12-yard catch on third down at Florida which set up a Tiger score that led to Mizzou’s impressive 38-17 road win at the 13th-ranked Gators. He finished last year strong and enters this year with a strong spring game. He had eight catches for 73 yards in Saturday’s Black and Gold game. Banister could be set up for a big year for the Tigers offense. Hear from him on today’s podcast.

Plus, the Cardinals can’t slow down Christian Yelich. The Brewers MVP number’s are staggering in the first-five matchups between the two teams.