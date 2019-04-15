Perron says Blues will shake off lopsided loss to Jets

Missourinet

(St. Louis, MO)  —  The Jets tallied three goals in each the second and third periods as they stormed past the Blues 6-3 in St. Louis.  Kyle Connor lit the lamp twice as Winnipeg earned its first win of the series.  Connor Hellebuyck logged 26 saves in the win.  David Perron gave the Blues a brief lead with a goal in the first.  Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen scored in the third, but St. Louis couldn’t mount a rally.  The Blues lead the series 2-1, which continues Tuesday night in The Gateway City.

Perron says despite the bad loss, it only counts as one in the series.