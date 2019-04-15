MLB recaps: Royals walk off with a sweep. Cards split in Mexico

>>Royals Walk Off Indians

(Kansas City, MO) — Lucas Duda homered and drove in four runs and Hunter Dozier delivered a walk-off single as the Royals beat the Indians 9-8 to complete a weekend sweep in Kansas City. Dozier’s single scored pinch runner Terrance Gore. Jorge Soler and Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City. Indians starter Corey Kluber failed to make it through it through three innings, permitting six runs on six hits and five walks. Leonys Martin led off the game with a homer and had three hits for Cleveland, which lost for the fourth time in five games.

>>Cardinals Top Reds

(Monterrey, Mexico) — Marcell Ozuna blasted two home-runs and drove in four runs as the Cardinals powered past the Reds 9-5 in Monterrey, Mexico. Tyler O’Neill and Matt Carpenter also homered for St. Louis, which split the two-game set. John Gant earned the win in relief. The Cards are in Milwaukee tonight with Dakota Hudson opposing the Brewers’ Freddy Peralta. The Cardinals improve to 9-6.

>>Cardinals cautious with Bader

The Cardinals do not expect Bader to need additional medical testing on his hamstring once the team arrives in Milwaukee for their next series, which starts Monday. Their medical staff, which traveled in full to Monterrey, was able to evaluate Bader on Sunday morning after he strained his hamstring on Saturday night. “A day-to-day kind of thing,” manager Mike Shildt said. “We feel like we’re ahead of it. Something he was able to communicate, and we were able to get on top of.”

>>Stripling, Dodgers Dump Brewers

(Los Angeles, CA) — Ross Stripling fired eight innings of one-run ball as the Dodgers dumped the Brewers 7-1 in Los Angeles, Stripling allowed four hits and struck out three to earn his first win of the season. Alex Verdugo homered and drove in three runs for the Dodgers, who ended a six-game slide. Jhoulys Chacin gave up six runs and got chased in the third to take the loss. Eric Thames drove in the Milwaukee run in the eighth. The Brewers fell to 10-and-6.

>>Royals Open Long Trip Tonight

(Chicago, IL) — The Royals will open a 10-game trip tonight in Chicago. After playing 12 of their first 15 at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals will play three in Chicago, four at Yankee Stadium and three at Tampa Bay before returning home again on April 26th against the Angels. Kansas City will start Heath Fillmyer tonight against the White Sox. Chicago will counter with ex-Royal Ervin Santana.

>>Hamilton Sits Out Indians’ Series

(Kansas City, MO) — Royals center fielder Billy Hamilton did not play in the weekend series against the Indians. He suffered a left knee injury while colliding with the wall in the ninth inning in the 7-6 loss Thursday to Seattle. The Royals are optimistic he will return to the lineup for the series in Chicago.

>>White Sox Top Yankees With Anderson Slam

Tim Anderson belted a fourth-inning grand slam to propel White Sox to a 5-2 win over the Yankees in New York. Chicago starter Carlos Rodón allowed two runs on three hits over six innings to pick up the win. Alex Colome worked a spotless ninth to earn his third save for the White Sox, who took two-of-three in the series. Masahiro Tanaka took the loss, giving up five runs on seven his over four-plus innings. Aaron Judge and Luke Voit drove in the runs for the Yankees, who lost for the fifth time in six games.