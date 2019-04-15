Jeremiah Tilmon dips toe in NBA Draft pool

Mizzou junior forward Jeremiah Tilmon announced Monday that he will he enter his name in the 2019 NBA Draft pool in order to test the process, but will keep his collegiate eligibility to allow a return for his third season in Columbia.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I started playing basketball to make it to the NBA,” Tilmon said. “I want to get everything I can out of this process. I’m excited to learn from it and get the feedback I need.”

Tilmon scored 10.1 points per game and grabbing a team-best 183 rebounds. Tilmon is the first Mizzou player to shoot over 50 percent from the field in back-to-back seasons when attempting 200 or more shots since Laurence Bowers did so in both the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.

“Jeremiah has a chance to take advantage of a valuable opportunity and gather information through the process to help him moving forward,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “We fully support him using the resources available and we’ll assist him in any way we can.”

Timon’s biggest issue is staying out of foul trouble. He was whistled 111 times. By comparison, second on the team was Kevin Puryear with only 69. Tilmon average over 3.5 fouls per game.

The NCAA deadline for withdrawal from the NBA Draft is May 29.