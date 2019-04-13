Mizzou football set for spring game

Mizzou Football will wear special throwback helmets for Saturday’s Spring Game. Donning the Tigers’ black helmets will be the retro Tiger Paw logo with a gold block M. Fans will also notice the brand new center stripe on the helmet, which was introduced on Mizzou’s Liberty Bowl uniforms back in December. That stripe moving forward will now be a permanent fixture on Mizzou’s standard helmets.

Mizzou Football fans can get their first glimpse of the 2019 Tigers at the annual Black & Gold Spring Game, set for April 13 at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Kickoff for the game is scheduled at 3 p.m. (central time), and admission and parking to the game are free for all fans.

Athletics asks fans to consider giving to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, which will be on hand to accept monetary or canned food donations at the gates, which open at 1:30 p.m. All seating for the game will be in the east side stands.