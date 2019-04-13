Gordon, Keller spark Royals to snap losing skid

Alex Gordon homered, doubled twice and singled as Kansas City stopped a 10-game losing streak, racing to a big lead and beating Cleveland.

Gordon homered during a six-run first inning against Carlos Carrasco.

The Royals hit for the cycle in the opening inning – Whit Merrifield led off with a single, Adalberto Mondesi followed with a triple and Gordon homered, with Chris Owings’ two-out, two-run

double finishing Carrasco.

Brad Keller (2-1) gave up one run on three hits, striking out a career-high 10 in 6 2/3 innings. He has pitched at least six innings in nine straight starts, the longest active streak in the majors.