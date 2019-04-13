Blues take 2-0 series lead on Jets

Ryan O’Reilly scored early in the third period to lift the Blues to a 4-3 win over the Jets in Winnipeg.

Oskar Sundqvist scored twice and Patrick Maroon added a goal for St. Louis, while Jordan Binnington stopped 26 of 29 shots to pick up the win.

Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler tied the game at one-all in the first, while Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each added power-play goals in the second.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 32 shots in the loss.

The Blues hold a 2-0 series lead against the Jets as the series shifts to St. Louis.