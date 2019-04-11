Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Yadi leads the way as Cards top Dodgers for third straight time

Yadi leads the way as Cards top Dodgers for third straight time

By

>>Cardinals Cruise Past Dodgers

Yadier Molina belted a two-run homer and drove in three as the Cardinals cruised past the Dodgers 7-2 at Busch Stadium.  Marcell Ozuna added a two-run shot and a double for St. Louis, which has won four straight.  Jack Flaherty struck out eight over six innings of three-hit, one-run ball for the win.  The Cards go for a four-game sweep today with Michael Wacha opposing LA’s Walker Buehler.

Manager Mike Shildt on Molina

>>Matt Carpenter Agrees To Two-Year Extension With Cards

The Cardinals are keeping Matt Carpenter around for a couple more seasons.  Both sides have agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2021.  The new deal will pay the three-time All-Star 18.5 million-dollars in 2020 and 2021 and includes a possible third year as a vesting option.  Carpenter hit a career-high 36 home runs last season.

Carpenter on wanting to stay in St. Louis

 