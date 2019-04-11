WATCH: Whit bunts his way into the record books

>>Merrifield Breaks Brett’s Record

Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to a Royals’ record 31 games with a bunt RBI-single in the seventh inning in the 6-5 loss to the Mariners. Hall of Famer George Brett put together a 30-game streak in 1980, the year he hit .390. Merrifield’s streak is over two seasons as he ended 2018 with a 20-game streak.

>>Royals Leave Bases Loaded In Ninth In Loss

Adalberto Mondesi popped up the shortstop to end the game with the bases loaded in the Royals’ 6-5 loss to the Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Terrance Gore had a career-best three-hit game, which included a double, triple, an RBI, scored a run and stole two bases. Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler homered in defeat. Brad Boxberger gave up a home run in the ninth to take the loss. Kansas City has lost nine-in-a-row.