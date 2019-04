Whit Merrifield’s Royals’ record hitting streak is over. He went 0-for-6 in a 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Mariners to end the streak that dated back to last season. Merrifield struck out twice and stranded four runners. It was the first time he did not have a hit since September 9th. He had a bunt single the night before to break Hall of Famer George Brett’s franchise record 30-game hitting streak in 1980.

