BillPollockShow-Barry Odom’s perfect response to #Mizzou recruits want to play in the NFL (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The Mizzou Black and Gold Spring Game is this Saturday. Barry Odom would like to see you come out and support his team. I’m going and I will take a swing at Big Mo and get my picture taken with the football helmet cart! You can as well!

Before our conversation, highlights and hot takes from the Blues playoff win.

Hear from Sophie after the former Tiger finds out she’s drafted by Phoenix.

Whit Merrifield on his record-setting bunt and Matt Carpenter tells us he really loves St. Louis.