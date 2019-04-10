Where will Sophie land in tonight’s WNBA Draft?

Former Mizzou basketball standout Sophie Cunningham will be attending Wednesday night’s WNBA Draft in New York. She is going to get drafted. She is going to get drafted in the first round. The question is where? Sophie averaged 17.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.8 APG during her senior season, slides into ESPN’s Mock Draft going 10th to Washington. Swishappeal.com has her at 11th to Atlanta. Draftsite.com picks Sophie at 15th to Chicago.

30 second rapid 🔥 with @sophaller! Watch the #WNBADraft 2019 live tomorrow, 7PM ET on ESPN2 📺 pic.twitter.com/iOYZNt1LaA — WNBA (@WNBA) April 10, 2019

