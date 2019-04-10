Where will Sophie land in tonight’s WNBA Draft?

Missourinet

Former Mizzou basketball standout Sophie Cunningham will be attending Wednesday night’s WNBA Draft in New York.  She is going to get drafted.  She is going to get drafted in the first round.  The question is where?  Sophie averaged 17.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.8 APG during her senior season, slides into ESPN’s Mock Draft going 10th to Washington.  Swishappeal.com has her at 11th to Atlanta. Draftsite.com picks Sophie at 15th to Chicago.

 

First Round
1. Las Vegas (14-20)
2. New York (7-27)
3. Indiana (6-28)
4. Chicago (13-21)
5. Dallas (15-19)
6. Minnesota (18-16)
7. Los Angeles (19-15)
8. Phoenix (20-14)
9. Connecticut (21-13)
10. Washington (22-12)
11. Atlanta (23-11)
12. Seattle (26-8)

Second Round
1/13. Phoenix from Indiana (6-28) via Las Vegas (Bone, 2/2/18) (Alexander, 2/1/18)
2/14. New York (7-27)
3/15. Chicago (13-21)
4/16 Minnesota from Las Vegas (14-20) (Park, Lawrence, Barta, 4/12/18)
5/17. Dallas (15-19)
6/18. Minnesota (18-16)
7/19. Los Angeles (19-15)
8/20. Minnesota from Phoenix (20-14) (Robinson, 3/6/18)
9/21. Connecticut from Connecticut (21-13) via Atlanta (B. Holmes, 4/12/18) (Clarendon, Bentley, 7/9/18)
10/22. Dallas from Washington (22-12) (Hill, Powers, 7/23/18)
11/23. Atlanta (23-11)
12/24. Seattle (26-8)

Third Round
1/25. Indiana (6-28)
2/26. New York (7-27)
3/27. Chicago (13-21)
4/28. Indiana from Las Vegas (14-20) (Alexander, 2/1/18)
5/29. Dallas (15-19)
6/30. Minnesota (18-16)
7/31. Los Angeles (19-15)
8/32. Phoenix (20-14)
9/33. Connecticut (21-13)
10/34. Washington (22-12)
11/35. Atlanta (23-11)
12/36. Seattle (26-8)