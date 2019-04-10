WATCH: Yadi on Marcell Ozuna’s wall mishap “Yeah, it was a funny play.”

In the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna misjudged a fly ball that ended up as a ground rule double for Kike Hernandez. Ozuna ran back to the wall and started climbing the fence thinking he would need to attempt to rob a home run. Instead, he slightly miscalculated. Watch below

“See, what had happened was…” – Marcell Ozuna, probably. pic.twitter.com/1pHXLaeDOq — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 10, 2019

After laying on the track for a moment with a bruised ego, Ozuna felt fine. He also received additional ribbing from his teammates as Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler was seen laughing with Ozuna. After the game, even Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina couldn’t help but giggle.