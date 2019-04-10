WATCH: Whit Merrifield ties Brett for Royals record

Whit Merrifield pumped his fist as he stood on third base in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday night’s game between the Royals and Seattle Mariners. The weight of the moment was lifted early as Merrifield tied George Brett’s franchise record by hitting safely in 30 straight games. Despite losing the game 6-3, the Royals eighth straight loss, Merrifield reflected on tying the milestone.

How does Brett feel about his record being broken? “He deserves it. He’s a good kid. He’s worked hard to get here. I like watching him play,” Brett told KCRoyals.com. “These streaks are hard. Thirty games is a lot. That means you can’t go in a slump or have one bad day for a month.”

Brett even left a handwritten note on Merrifield’s chair in the clubhouse. Whit says that is getting laminated and put in a special place in his house.

The Royals play the Mariners at 7:15 on Wednesday night.

ICYMI: Whit Merrifield hits a leadoff triple, tying George Brett’s record for the longest hitting streak in #Royals history at 30 games. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/Wt5l1MSslL — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) April 10, 2019