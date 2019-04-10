Man charged for pointing laser at Tom Brady during AFC Championship game

64-year-old Dwyan Morgan, of Lee’s Summit, faces a single count of disturbing the peace, after he was accused of flashing a laser at New England quarterback Tom Brady during the Patriots’ AFC championship game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

A KC television stations posted footage after the game that showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the game. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser. Laser pointers are banned at most sporting events because of the potential for distraction and safety reasons. The light can damage the retina after even a short period of time.

Morgan is facing a year in jail or a $1,000 fine.