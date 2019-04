Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Blues playoff hockey is here. Hot takes from Craig Berube, Vlady, Pietrangelo, O’Reilly and more.

Plus, who has the more impressive 30-game hitting streak? George Brett in one season or Whit Merrifield over two?

The Cardinals have calmed down the Dodgers!