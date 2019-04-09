Parson wants outside agency to review Army Corps of Engineers river management

Governor Mike Parson wants an outside agency to review the Army Corps of Engineers’ management of the Missouri River. During an interview today on Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia, Parson says he might contact federal government officials in Washington. Parson, a Republican, meets again in about one week with the governors of Iowa and Nebraska and Corps officials to discuss the agency’s handling of the Missouri River.

Several Missouri officials have criticized the federal agency’s handling of the river, most recently after historic flooding in northwest Missouri.

